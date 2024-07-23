Mantle Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.63 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Mantle has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $159.62 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mantle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.87530395 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $134,599,250.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mantle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mantle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.