Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Trading Down 3.8%

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.97. 1,660,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,381,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 143.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

