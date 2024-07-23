Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 340.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 1,445.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Maximus by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 8,288.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.77. 8,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,281. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.75.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

