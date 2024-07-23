Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 1.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,477,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,312,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

