Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 476,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus Labs International in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01).
Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.
