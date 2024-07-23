Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.19 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $23.19 million and $64,643.74 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 35,723,831 coins and its circulating supply is 32,842,408 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 38,777,114 with 32,837,583 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.72383146 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $80,916.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.