MetisDAO Market Capitalization Hits $277.03 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $48.72 or 0.00071996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $277.03 million and $22.58 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,737.47 or 1.00100855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.93351086 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $12,387,155.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.