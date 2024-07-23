Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.07

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.07 and last traded at $117.69, with a volume of 134443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

