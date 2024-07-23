Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.5 %

MCRI stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

