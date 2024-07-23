Morgan Stanley Boosts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 2.6 %

IAS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,422. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. American Trust raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

