Morgan Stanley Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $280.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,345. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.08. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after buying an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.