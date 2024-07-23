Morgan Stanley Raises Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $58.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 147,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,663. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,048,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,173,000 after acquiring an additional 422,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 74.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,578,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 671,995 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,316,000 after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,214,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.