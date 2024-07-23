NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.60

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 4029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

