Needham & Company LLC Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $70.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.57.

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WNS by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 234,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WNS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after buying an additional 71,004 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,141,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 885,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after buying an additional 157,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Stories

