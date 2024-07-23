Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $700.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Up 2.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $647.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $279.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Netflix by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Netflix by 13.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Netflix by 71.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

