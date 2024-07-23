Newmont (NEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

