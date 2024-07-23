NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Up 12.1%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.43. Approximately 38,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 13,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a market cap of C$124.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.02.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

