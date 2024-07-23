Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nucor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,047. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

