O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,163 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,983,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,142,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

