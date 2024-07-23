O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $174,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:COKE traded up $24.66 on Tuesday, hitting $1,115.87. 56,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,134.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,027.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $916.18.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

