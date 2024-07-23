O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,570,000 after purchasing an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. 8,124,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,600,387. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

