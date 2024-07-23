O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73,433 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of KT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KT by 1,292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 434,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

