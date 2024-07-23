O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KOF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 4.9 %

KOF stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 178,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,827. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

