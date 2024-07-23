O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $97,207,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CB traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $263.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $195.36 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.84 and a 200-day moving average of $252.75.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

