O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Worthington Enterprises worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 2.2 %

WOR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 243,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,137. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

