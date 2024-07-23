O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

