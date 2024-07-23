O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. 3,428,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,231,714. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.