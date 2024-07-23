O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 280.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,102 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,335,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

