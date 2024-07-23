Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,176,000 after acquiring an additional 841,195 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 1,240,952 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

