Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Raised to $19.50

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of OSBC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

