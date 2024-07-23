Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 842 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.06. 49,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.63 and a 200 day moving average of $233.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

