Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 503,799 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 238,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 571,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,113,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

