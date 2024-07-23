Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in News by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

News stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. 96,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

