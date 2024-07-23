Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in F5 by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in F5 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F5 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $1,902,790. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.