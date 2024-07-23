Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,734 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,566. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

