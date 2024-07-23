Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $273,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,420. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 497.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.57 and a 200-day moving average of $326.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.