Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 6,834 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.08% of Vicor worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vicor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Down 0.5 %

VICR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. 5,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

