Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.54. 7,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.66. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

