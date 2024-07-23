Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 74,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

