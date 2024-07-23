Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 579,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2 %

ROK traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,688. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $339.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

