Origin Bancorp (OBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

