Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,968 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 425,228 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,898,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,609,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,337,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,683. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

