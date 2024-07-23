Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 87,938 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,938 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of AGNC Investment worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,593,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $69,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 652,799 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1,054.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 798,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after buying an additional 729,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

AGNC stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 1,642,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,855,757. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

