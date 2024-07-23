Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 84,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,945. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

