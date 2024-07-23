Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.80. 872,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $194.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

