Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 333 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. 36,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

