Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 216.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161,095 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $4,414,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,490,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,930,000 after acquiring an additional 200,541 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.38. 12,661,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,393,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $566.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

