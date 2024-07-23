Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $204,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.25. 57,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,700. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $60.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

