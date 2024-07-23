PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $124.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

