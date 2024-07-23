PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OMFS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,844 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

